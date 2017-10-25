× Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Denver Thursday

DENVER — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Denver Thursday speaking at a fundraiser for the Colorado GOP.

The event happens at 5 p.m. at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. Tickets are available and the start at $150. The lowest price tickets were originally $275, but the price was recently cut almost in half in an effort to try to sell more of them.

If you’re in the Tech Center, be aware that there will be street closures for the vice president’s motorcade before and after the visit.

We will live stream his speech on our Facebook page. It’s expected to start shortly after 6 p.m.