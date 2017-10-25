Transform Yourself at Ergun Tercan European Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can be hard to find a stylist you trust, and for years, Joana and Paula have trusted Ergun Tercan with theirs. Ergun is a master stylist with 30 years of experience. He loves to make women feel beautiful, and today he talked about all the benefits of doing a smoothing treatment. Three women joined us in studio with one side of their hair frizzy and the other side smooth. You have to watch the segment to see the difference. Smoothing treatments last about 3 months and cut down on styling time considerably and add Keratin to the hair to get a smooth, glossy look.

If you get a smoothing treatment your shampoo and conditioner is on Ergun Tercan. That`s a $100 value.

Call Ergun Tercan European Salon now to book your appointment at (303)433-5544. You can also book online at ETDenver.com.