Replacement for the dryer sheet

Hand made in Canada, these 100% superfine Merino Wool Dryer Balls (25 micron) are smart and eco-savvy. They reduce dryer time by 30-50%, so they save on electricity and preserve the lifespan of your clothing. The result is softer clothes that dry faster with less wrinkles and static cling!
- Tested to Last 500+ Loads
- Free from Chemicals, Fillers, Perfumes or Dyes
- Wool is Naturally Antimicrobial
- No Animals are Harmed During any Process
- Boxed as a Set of 3 (2 oz) Wool Balls
- Assorted Natural Wool Colours (Cream, Grey & Brown)