Replacement for the dryer sheet

Posted 12:25 pm, October 25, 2017, by

Hand made in Canada, these 100% superfine Merino Wool Dryer Balls (25 micron) are smart and eco-savvy. They reduce dryer time by 30-50%, so they save on electricity and preserve the lifespan of your clothing.  The result is softer clothes that dry faster with less wrinkles and static cling!

  • Tested to Last 500+ Loads
  • Free from Chemicals, Fillers, Perfumes or Dyes
  • Wool is Naturally Antimicrobial
  • No Animals are Harmed During any Process
  • Boxed as a Set of 3 (2 oz) Wool Balls
  • Assorted Natural Wool Colours (Cream, Grey & Brown)

Merino Wool Dryer Balls