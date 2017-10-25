Replacement for the dryer sheet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hand made in Canada, these 100% superfine Merino Wool Dryer Balls (25 micron) are smart and eco-savvy. They reduce dryer time by 30-50%, so they save on electricity and preserve the lifespan of your clothing. The result is softer clothes that dry faster with less wrinkles and static cling!

Tested to Last 500+ Loads

Free from Chemicals, Fillers, Perfumes or Dyes

Wool is Naturally Antimicrobial

No Animals are Harmed During any Process

Boxed as a Set of 3 (2 oz) Wool Balls

Assorted Natural Wool Colours (Cream, Grey & Brown)

Merino Wool Dryer Balls