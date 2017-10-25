Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2013, Kneaders Bakery kicked off the fall soup season with this recipe contest winner Rachel Von Curren. Prepare to savor every spoonful of this delicious Pumpkin Curry Soup. And of course, it’s perfectly complemented by a loaf of our hazelnut 12 grain bread.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons of butter

3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of curry powder

4 cups of vegetable broth

1 15 ounce can of pumpkin

1½ cups half and half cream

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

salt and pepper to taste

1 loaf of Kneaders hazelnut 12 grain bread

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange pumpkin seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast in oven for 10 minutes or until seeds begin to brown. Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in flour, and curry powder until smooth. Cook, stirring until mixture begins to bubble. Gradually whisk in broth, and cook until thickened. Stir in pumpkin and half and half. Season with soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring just to a boil. Then turn down heat. Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds.

HAZELNUT 12 GRAIN CROUTONS

This recipe makes croutons that can be used in our “To Die For” Stuffing. Be sure to ask to get your loaves sliced at the store! It will make prep much easier.

Ingredients

2 loaves of Kneaders Hazelnut 12 Grain, sliced

¾ cup of butter, melted

¼ cup of dry ranch dressing mix (usually in a 1-ounce packet)

Directions