Pueblo police investigating backyard death

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police in Pueblo are investigating after a man was found dead in his backyard on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said residents of a home on Avocado Street near Thatcher Street and South Pueblo Boulevard found their relative, a 51-year-old man dead, in the backyard.

Police have not released the man’s identity but said he lived in the home.

No arrests have been made and police haven’t identified any suspects. Police added the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.