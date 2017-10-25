P.F. Changs offering free sushi on Thursday

DENVER – If you’re a fan of sushi, you can forget your lunch on Thursday because P.F. Changs is bringing back its Free Sushi Day.

On Thursday, everyone who walks in and mentions the deal will get complimentary sushi. No additional purchases are necessary, according to the company.

Customers can choose between free spicy tuna or California roll. It is limited to one deal per person and is for dine-in customers only.

1 day 'til #FreeSushiDay! Dine-in on 10/26 for a FREE Spicy Tuna or California Roll, no purchase necessary. https://t.co/YF8yJXM5fv pic.twitter.com/unXZxFSGtF — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) October 25, 2017

P.F. Changs launched Free Sushi Day in 2016 and gave out over 98,600 California and spicy tuna rolls, the company said.

All locations in Colorado are participating in the deal. International and airport locations as well as locations in Atlantic City, Hawaii and Puerto Rico have opted out of the free sushi day deal.