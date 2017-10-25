One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-25 in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south the Sixth Avenue exit, police said.

The driver of an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a white truck, causing a rollover, police said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender of the person who was killed were not released.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. That person's name, age and gender were not released. The extent of the injuries is not known.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at Sixth Avenue were closed for the investigation and cleanup. Two lanes reopened at 5 a.m. and the full interstate was back open at 5:30 a.m. ahead of the morning commute.