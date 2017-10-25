No more hair clogs

Posted 12:26 pm, October 25, 2017, by
  • Unlike regular plugs that go over the drain, TubShroom fits inside, neatly collecting hair around it.
  • Designed to effortlessly catch human and pet hair without disrupting the flow of water
  • Time to cleanup? Simply wipe TubShroom off and GO! No harsh chemicals or costly plumber bills
  • TubShroom fits any standard bathtub drain with a snug fit SinkShroom fits standard bathroom sink drains

https://www.tubshroom.com/