Mom who had car stolen finds kindness in our community

DENVER -- It was not a good start at a new life for Sarah Allen and her 4-year-old son Aiden.

Her only means of transportation, a 2004 PT Cruiser, was stolen from her apartment complex her very first week in Denver. "It was completely devastating. When you have a car and it's your only lifeline, it's how you get to the doctor. It's how you get to your appointments, so it is pretty critical," Allen said.

Her son Aiden has cerebral palsy, is tube fed, and requires round the clock care.

A reliable car is not a luxury, it is a necessity. The Problem Solvers first brought you Sarah's story on October 19.

Since that time, FOX31 viewers have helped with errands. "It is going to have to be temporary. I mean we can't rely on other people forever," she said.

Sarah's story resonated with generous people in our community. Especially Tim Greufe , "Oh my gosh, just heartbreaking. All the hardships she had to put up with." It just so happens Tim Greufe owns TSG Auto Sales.

We think you can guess what happened next.

Tim Greufe donated a 2007 Dodge Caliber hybrid automobile to Sarah.

Free of charge.

Sarah Allen was grateful almost beyond words. After the reality of the remarkable gift sank in a little, Greufe showed Sarah around her new Dodge Caliber. "It just makes you feel good, you can help this poor girl and her son. My goodness," he said.

Sarah said her father, who recently passed away, is still watching out for her. He loved Dodge cars.

She turned to Greufe, and gave him a heart-felt hug, and through tears she whispered "thank you."