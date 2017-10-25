McDonald’s hiring thousands in Colorado for holiday season

DENVER — McDonald’s has announced it will hire more than 3,000 restaurant employees in Colorado to fill seasonal positions.

The company expects most of the applicants to be younger than 24 years old. The company uses the app Snapchat as a way of taking applications from phones.

“Snaplications,” a term coined by McDonald’s, allows job seekers to begin the application process on their smartphone. The mobile applications run through Nov. 28.

“Based on the success of the first round of Snaplications, we were excited to bring this effort back for job seekers during the holiday season,” said Ronald Lessnau, a Denver McDonald’s owner and operator.

“We are always hiring and looking to provide people with a great first job by offering flexible schedules, professional schedules and education. It’s part of our commitment to being America’s best first job.”

Company officials say 3,179 workers will be hired in Colorado. Seasonal positions could become permanent.