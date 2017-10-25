× Lawsuit: Administrator calls principal intimidating because “you’re a big, Black woman”

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – A discrimination lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in downtown Denver, details shocking allegations against leaders of metro Denver pre-school. The suit alleges the school engaged in race and gender discrimination against its former principal.

Documents filed in federal court Tuesday claim administrators for Merryhill School in Highlands Ranch used inappropriate comments to describe former principal Carolyn Ammidown – an African-American woman. The 11-page civil action describes incident after incident of alleged discrimination at the private school off Colorado Boulevard south of E-470.

The suit claims a supervisor told Ammidown that she would never have thought she would be married to a “white man.”

The allegations, going back several years, also center on a conference attended by leadership of the private school’s parent company—Nobel Learning.

At the conference in Las Vegas in 2013, Ammidown said Noble Learning’s senior vice president said “I don’t think too highly of many black people.” The suit claims a colleague later told Ammidown the administrator was drunk.

A current member of the teaching staff told FOX31 she is shocked by the claims.

“I’ve been here for three years and I’ve never heard [of this],” the staffer told FOX31. “We have people working here [who] are black, so it’s kind of confusing.”

The suit also accuses a supervisor of telling Ammidown that people found her intimidating because “… you’re a big, Black woman.” That’s when the suit states the relationship between Ammidown and her immediate supervisor became tense.

Ammidown said she was unexpectedly fired after being with the company for 10 years. The suit states she had no documented disciplinary actions.

Parents at the school, who spoke with FOX31, were surprised by the allegations.

“In the years that we’ve been here the staff has loved and taken care of my kids,” one parent said.

The suit is demanding a jury trial. A date for that trial has not yet been set. FOX31’s call to the plaintiff’s attorney had not been returned as of late Wednesday. A representative for Merryhill School told FOX31 she would send a statement for this report. No statement was received.