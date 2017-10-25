Here’s the timing and travel impact for our big change to cold and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday's record high of 84 will be a fond memory for warm weather fans when the metro area is cooled down to the middle 30s by the afternoon Thursday.

Warm temperatures will remain this evening so get that walk in.

Taking the kiddos to school Thursday morning will be mostly the same as it has been other mornings this week, but things will change quickly as the day progresses.

Throughout the morning temperatures will be sluggish to warm, the wind will blow, and cloud will increase. Around lunch, and thereafter, rain and snow will develop making from some slower commutes by the later afternoon.

The snow and cloud cover will clear quickly through the evening.

By Friday, temperatures will remain cool but the storm system will have cleared the area.

All hourly details are in the video attached to this article.

