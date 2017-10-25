Halloween snow? Nice weather trick or treat alternatives available this weekend

DENVER — A big weather change is in store for Halloween.
After sunshine and highs in the 60s on Sunday, a cold front will move in just in time for Halloween on Tuesday. The front will drop temperatures to a high of 36 degrees with snow and wind possible along the Front Range for Halloween night.
If you don’t want to deal with the cold on Halloween night, there’s plenty of trick or treat options around Denver all weekend long while the weather is still nice.
Boo at the Zoo
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Denver Zoo
With more than 20 trick-or-treat options, the Denver Zoo offers a fun family-friendly Halloween event. Activities are free with zoo admission. For those who want a true Halloween experience, Boo After Dark offers a nighttime experience.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children; kids 2 and under are free.
Denver Broncos Trick-Or-Treat
When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Kids can dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the stadium. For more information and to sign-up visit broncosbunch.com.
Family Overnight: Halloween at the Museum
When: Friday into Saturday, 6 p.m.–10 a.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science
If you want the ultimate Halloween experience, you can spend the night at the museum. It features trick-or-treating throughout the museum, sleeping in the diorama halls, and more.
The cost is $65 for adult members/$80 for adult nonmembers and $55 for child members/$70 for child nonmembers. The price includes a pizza dinner, a snack, hot breakfast, and lots of candy.
Tickets can be purchased on their website.
Goblin Give Out
When: Saturday 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Littleton
Kids in costume can safely trick or treat at several participating businesses throughout downtown Littleton on Saturday afternoon. The event is free and open to the public.
Denver Union Station Kids Halloween Parade and Party
When: Friday 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: Union Station
Kids can enjoy trick-or treating at merchant shops at Union Station along with a costume parade, mini-train rides, and much more. Prizes will be given for best costume and best group/family costume.
The event is free and open to the public.
Trick or Treat Street at Harvey Park
When: Friday 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Harvey Park Recreation Center
After trick-or-treating at the rec center, kids can catch a shuttle to a haunted house at the St. Charles Recreation Center. The event is free, but you need to register online – and space is milted.
Trick-or-Treat Street
When: Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
All weekend the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will feature trick or treating as well as carnival games, Halloween crafts, an instrument petting zoo, and more.
Admission for ages 1 & 60+ is $13, ages 2-59 are $15, and members get free admission.
Trick-or-Treat Trail in Aurora
When: Saturday 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Southlands Shopping Center Town Square
Kids in costumes can trick or treat along Southlands’ Main Street for candy from various businesses at the mall.
Trick-or-Treat Train
When: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Colorado Railroad Museum
For a different type of trick or treat experience, visit the Colorado Railroad Museum to get a ride behind a steam locomotive along with several other fun activities.
Children under two are free, children are $5, adults $15, and $10 for seniors.