Girl hit by vehicle, dragged while in crosswalk in front of Westminster elementary school

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A girl was struck by a vehicle and dragged a short distance while in a crosswalk in front of an elementary school on Wednesday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. in front of Skyline Vista Elementary School at 7395 Zuni St., police said.

The child was rescued and taken to Denver Health Medical Center. The extent of the injuries is not known but police said they did not appear to be serious.

An adult female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.