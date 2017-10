Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aroma diffusion with up to 10 hours running time

Quiet operation

Extra fine mist to optimally distribute essential oils

Want a pleasant scent in the air? This is where Mia comes into play, the little, elegant Aroma Diffuser by Stadler Form! Using ultrasonic technology, she optimally distributes scents

