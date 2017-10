× Dozens of dogs, 15 cats from Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico getting ready for adoption

DENVER — They’re one step closer to finding their forever Colorado Home.

A few dozen dogs & 15 cats are going through exams, making sure all are adoptable.

At last check, all should be good to go.

Tuesday night, more than 100 cats & dogs were flown in from Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

They went to animal shelters up and down the Front Range.

Most should be available for public view by this weekend.