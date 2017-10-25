Denver sets new record high day ahead of big change

DENVER — Denver set a new record high temperature on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that could bring snow on Thursday.

The high temperature at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, reached 83 degrees at 3 p.m. That beats the previous record high of 80, which was set in 2007.

The record high heat comes a day before a cold front that will bring colder temperatures along with the second shot of snow for Denver this season.

A cold front will move in from the north, quickly increasing cloud cover and wind speeds, and dropping temperatures late Thursday morning.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40s early in the morning before falling back to the 30s in the afternoon.

Rain showers will quickly change to snow that will last into the evening before slowly ending late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Only about one-half inch of accumulation, mainly on grassy areas, is possible in the city and there will be a lot of melting given how warm it was on Wednesday with record highs in the 80s.

A few inches of accumulation are possible mostly south and west of downtown Denver – mostly on grassy areas. The higher accumulation totals of up to 5 inches will be over the foothills, west of the city.

The mountains will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s on Wednesday. But as the cold front blows in Thursday, 1-6 inches of snow are expected to accumulate.

