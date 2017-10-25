× Couple receives mysterious home security bills, asks Problem Solvers for help

DENVER — Irma Zwart and her husband Bob, who is a pastor, are getting ready to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Irma told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she left her previous home when she got married, then put the home’s ADT security service in her son’s name, since he would be living there.

“I absolutely said are you sure this is absolutely not going to be billed to me? They said yes.”

Irma said automatic payment deductions continued from both her account and her son’s account.

She now has a bill for more than $400.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted a company official, who investigated the problem right away.

Within the hour, Irma received a call from ADT. She said the representative was kind and considerate and even had some good news. “She said we don’t owe this, in fact they are going to (refund) some money!”

Consumer experts said the best way to avoid confusion when stopping automatic payments is to get your cancellation in writing, and make sure to read the fine print.

“I am so thankful for the Problem Solvers because I don’t know where we would turn to if it wasn’t for you.”

Irma and Bob said they’ll now spend some time planning their anniversary dinner.