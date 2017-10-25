Cold to move in fast: 40+ degree temperature drop expected by Thursday evening

DENVER — Look for a temperature drop of 40-45 degrees in Denver within 24 hours of the Mile High City’s record high of 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Check out the hourly temperature forecast starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.

By midday it will be cold enough in some places in our region that people will see snow mixed in with some rain. By early evening it will be even colder with more widespread snow.

The cold front arriving on Thursday will slide in from Wyoming during the late morning.

While some areas along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock could see a brief rain shower, most places will see snow.

It will be windy with falling temperatures from the 40s to the 30s. There will be a lot of melting initially, so we’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation in Denver.

