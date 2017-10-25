Building homes out of recyclables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAFFEE COUNTY -- There's a man in Chaffee County, near Salida, who's putting a new spin on the old saying, 'one person's trash is another person's treasure'.

Pat Murphy started building cabins and tiny homes on his property with recyclables earlier this year.

"Ever since I was a kid I’ve been really big into the environment and recycling and reusing stuff," he said.

One of his cabins used to be an old U-Haul container. He turned it into a little loft, by using old doors.

Select 'play' on the video above to watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado feature on Pat's big project!