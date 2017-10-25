Brother of Las Vegas gunman detained for child pornography

LOS ANGELES — Bruce Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, was arrested in Southern California in connection with a child pornography investigation, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the inviestigation but an officer did not identify Paddock as part of the investigation, though a source did to the Times.

Aerial video showed a man in a wheelchair being placed into a police van at the site of the investigation.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from a 32nd-floor suite of the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The shooting left 58 dead and injuring 527 in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Stephen Paddock then killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot inside the hotel room.