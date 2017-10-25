Broomfield approves oil and gas deal after marathon meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- After a marathon meeting that lasted into Wednesday morning, Broomfield leaders voted yes on a controversial plan to allow oil and gas drilling in the northern part of the county.

The session lasted more than seven hours after more than 200 people showed up to voice their opinion, but the Broomfield City-County Council approved a deal with Extraction Oil and Gas, 6-4.

People living in Adams County believe their neighborhoods will be sacrificed in the deal. They charge the Broomfield wells at several proposed drilling sites along the Northwest Parkway will be close to their homes.

They're now worried about their health and property values.

The agreement means the 84 wells can't be drilled within 1,000 feet of homes.

But the Adams County residents charged the original plan called for the fracking to take place elsewhere in Broomfield and not as close to their neighborhoods.

“The sudden change in plans, if you just look at the two together is kind of outrageous," Adams County resident Megan Townsend said.

“I’ve been called an anti-fracker," Adams County resident Barbara Binder said. "I’ve been called an outside agitator. I’m not. I’m frightened. I’m scared.”

Broomfield leaders said there was no intention to target Adams County residents.

Supporters said improved technology means pollution and safety concerns are unfounded.