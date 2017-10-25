Adams County residents vow to fight Broomfield over oil and gas wells in their backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- It is one of the more controversial issues as of late in a county that's no stranger to oil and gas disputes.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Broomfield City Council voted to approve Extraction Energy's request to build dozens of wells.

However it is Adams County residents who are the most furious - upset the Broomfield wells will be near their Adams County homes.

"We are pretty devastated," Megan Townsend, a homeowner who just purchased a home nearby said.

Townsend says, however, her neighbors will continue to fight Broomfield over their decisions.

Option #1: Legal fight

A group of residents have filed a suit alleging city council members had conflict of interests with oil and gas companies prior to the vote.

Option #2: State options

Just because Broomfield approved the measure, doesn't mean it is officially a done deal.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission must approved the request. They are scheduled to meet next week and Townsend says her group will be there.

"I don't give up," Townsend says. "We really hope that when it comes time to decide on approving these sites that they really think long and hard."

In a letter to investors Tuesday, Extraction Energy expressed their approval with Broomfield leaders -- saying they will begin spudding the wells in Broomfield by the end of this year.

"This is a great outcome for the community, industry and mineral owners that allows for the safe and environmentally sound development of our high-quality leasehold in the Broomfield area," CEO Mark Erickson said.