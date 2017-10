Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a large police presence in the area of Yuba Way and Randolph Place in northeast Denver late Wednesday night. There were shots fired and a chase.

Police officers said they took two people into custody following a vehicle and foot chase. The incident ended nearby.

Update: Officers investigating shots fired E 50th Ave/Perth St. No injuries. Pursuit began in same area. Poss connection under investigation pic.twitter.com/QuWOZrONDn — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 26, 2017

This was in the Green Valley Ranch area of northeast Denver.