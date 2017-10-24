× Woman waiting for hail damage to car repair turns to FOX31 Problem Solvers

DENVER — Elizabeth Romero paid more than $4,000 to have damage to the front end of her car fixed after the big hail storm that hit the metro area in May. She says she is still waiting to have her car repaired and asked the FOX31 Problem Solvers to find out why.

Romero said she took her car to Denver Auto Hail Repair in June.

She said she was told they couldn’t complete repairs until she could get her car running, so she had it towed to a dealership, but was concerned that parts of the interior had been removed by the hail repair shop.

“The back to the seat was completely torn off,” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers checked out Denver Auto Hail Repair and found they have an “A” rating with the Better Business Bureau and are in good standing with the State of Colorado.

The business provided Romero with a rental car for a portion of the time she was without a vehicle.

Company Vice President Sean Taylor told the Problem Solvers the delay is due to the time it took Romero’s car to be repaired by the dealership, a huge backlog of hail damage and a delay in the arrival of replacement parts.

Taylor also said workers took the interior apart in order to gain access to areas that need repair but everything would be replaced as soon as possible.

Romero said she is happy to have her questions answered. “I thank the FOX31 Problem Solvers for helping me with this issue and giving me that peace of mind.”