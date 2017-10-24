Veteran dealing with injuries blames scaffolding he was using that gave out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A veteran who should be enjoying retired live with his family is instead dealing with serious injuries from an accident he blames on faulty equipment and the company that made it.

Craig Cory was working on home when he says the scaffolding he was on gave out.

He contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers to share his story and hopefully prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Cory and his attorney have urged the company, Reech Craft, to issue a recall on the product.

A spokesperson for the company said they couldn't comment due to pending litigation.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve