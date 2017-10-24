Two shots of snow in the 7-day forecast

DENVER — We are tracking two cold fronts heading to Denver in the forecast. One is not so scary. The other may be frightening.

The first cold front arrives on Thursday sliding in from Wyoming during the late morning. While some areas along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock could see a brief rain shower most places will see snow.

It will be windy with falling temperatures from the 40s to the 30s. There will be a lot of melting initially.

In Denver accumulation looks low with maybe a trace on grassy areas to about a 1/2 inch possible. We could see a few inches on the south side of town. And the Foothills will do well with up to 5-6” possible. Here’s a look at those possible totals Thursday:

The second chance for snow looks to arrive on Halloween. This is not good news for Moms who will have to battle between dressing the kids warm and displaying some part of their costume.

Right now the forecast looks like the cold air will arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday.

So, the chilly air will already be in place early on Halloween. Add in some gusty wind and it will feel even colder. And then there is the snow.

The timing shows snow possible early and lasting late. So, we may also be dealing with accumulation and slick roads.

We will be watching this closely and updating that important forecast. Either way it’s not looking like a treat this year.