Sunny and mild with less wind; snow expected in Denver, Front Range on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be mostly sunny with less wind across the Front Range on Tuesday -- but changes are coming later in the week.

Highs will be in the low 60s from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins.

Winds will die down in the mountains, where there will be lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s. Some gusty winds will remain over the Continental Divide above treeline.

RELATED: Full forecast

The warm before the storm hits Wednesday with winds increasing and high temperatures surging to the mid- to upper 70s along the Front Range.

The second shot of snow this season arrives Thursday when a cold front will plunge in from the north, quickly increasing cloud cover and winds.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40s early Thursday morning before falling back in the afternoon.

Snow is expected to develop by late morning and last into the evening before slowing ending overnight into Friday morning.

A few inches of accumulation is in the early forecast, especially south and west of downtown Denver.

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android