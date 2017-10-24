Proposal could increase Rocky Mountain National Park gate fee to $70

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A new proposal could increase the gate fee to Rocky Mountain National Park to $70 next year during peak season.

The proposal would increase the entrance fee to 17 national parks to $70 per vehicle, $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person.

Currently, it costs $20 per vehicle to get into Rocky Mountain National Park, and $10 for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles. An annual pass currently costs $60.

All of the funds would be used to improve facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance projects, according to a press release.

Peak season at Rocky Mountain National Park is June 1-October 31.

The public can comment on the proposal during a 30 day comment period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 23 on their website.

The proposed fee increases would be implemented at Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion national parks starting on May 1, and in Acadia, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah national parks on June 1, and in Joshua Tree National Park as soon as possible in 2018.