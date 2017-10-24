Police identify 3 men killed after vehicle crashes into Greeley pond

GREELEY, Colo. — The three men who were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into a pond on Monday morning have been identified.

The Greeley Police Department said Tuesday that Michael Marshall, 19 of Greeley, Juan Gutierrez, 19 of Greeley, and Victor Galvan, 30 of Greeley, were killed when their vehicle went off the road at North 47th Avenue and O Street, down an embankment and into a pond.

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m., police said. The vehicle went through a stop sign while traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, police said.

A witness said the vehicle went down a steep embankment and into the pond on the south side of the road.

The vehicle sank to an estimated depth of about 50 feet and stopped about 30 feet from shore.

The Greeley Fire Department Dive Team recovered all three men and they were taken to North Colorado Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday the investigation continues and it’s possible drugs and or alcohol could have contributed to the crash.

There was no evidence of braking by the vehicle, police said.

The cause and manner of deaths for all three men have not been established, pending the completion of autopsies by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call police at 970-351-5731 or 970-350-9600.