Over 100 dogs, puppies and cats arrive in Colorado from Puerto Rico

DENVER -- A plane load of dogs, puppies and cats arrived in Colorado Tuesday night from areas in Puerto Rico that were devastated by Hurricane Maria. They landed at Centennial Airport.
The Dumb Friends League is coordinating efforts to fine new homes for 90 dogs and puppies and 18 cats.
A total of seven shelters in Colorado are accepting the homeless animals.
- Dumb Friends League
- Denver Animal Protection
- Aurora Animal Services
- Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
- Pueblo Animal Services
- Larimer Humane Society
- Boulder Valley Humane Society
The animals will receive health and behavior assessment, be spayed or neutered and be given vaccinations before becoming available for adoption.
The Dumb Friends League said most of the animals at its shelter will be adoption within three to four days.