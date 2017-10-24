Over 100 dogs, puppies and cats arrive in Colorado from Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A plane load of dogs, puppies and cats arrived in Colorado Tuesday night from areas in Puerto Rico that were devastated by Hurricane Maria. They landed at Centennial Airport.

The Dumb Friends League is coordinating efforts to fine new homes for 90 dogs and puppies and 18 cats.

A total of seven shelters in Colorado are accepting the homeless animals.

Dumb Friends League

Denver Animal Protection

Aurora Animal Services

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Pueblo Animal Services

Larimer Humane Society

Boulder Valley Humane Society

The animals will receive health and behavior assessment, be spayed or neutered and be given vaccinations before becoming available for adoption.

The Dumb Friends League said most of the animals at its shelter will be adoption within three to four days.