New bullying prevention protocol established at Thornton school

THORNTON, Colo. - October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and Westgate Community School in Thornton is rolling out a new protocol with students. It’s called "Enough, Walk and Talk."

“When people are being picked on, sometimes they don`t have a good way to let the other person know, hey this needs to stop, and I`m not feeling proper,” said Jasmine Jackson, a student.

If that happens, a student should first say “Enough,” and make a specific hand symbol to show that.

If that doesn’t work, the student can walk away, and if that doesn’t work they can find a teacher and talk.

“Through practice, we are going to be able to empower all of our students to do that,” said Autumn Washington, a counselor at the school.

The school will also start a kindness box, working with StandForCourage.org to nominate students for rewards.

Plus, the staff is encouraging inclusion. At the beginning of the year, staff installed two buddy benches on the playground. If a student doesn’t have anyone to play with, they can sit on the bench. Then other students know that child needs a friend to play with.

Students say they are encouraged. “The positivity level has gone up tremendously,” said Kailey Wilcox.