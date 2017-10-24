Man breaks into Boulder home, plays guitar on couch

BOULDER, Colo. – A Boulder man has been arrested after a couple found him playing his guitar in the middle of their living room, Boulder police said.

28-year-old Richard Neil Sheppard arrested for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass on Sunday.

Police said it happened in 1500 block of Pine Street on Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. when a couple heard a “thump” and their dog begin to growl.

The couple walked downstairs to find a man playing a guitar on their couch.

According to an arrest affidavit, the homeowner came downstairs and said “Hello” to the intruder.

Sheppard responded with “I live across the street.” He then handed over the guitar, said “sorry,” and left.

The homeowner said that the man did not appear to be drunk or on any substances.

Officers located a man matching the description near 17th and Spruce and the victims identified the suspect.

The residents told police that nothing was stolen or damaged in their home, which was unlocked at the time.

However, police did find a tube of pink lipstick on Sheppard, which the residents said appears to have been stolen from their car, which also was unlocked.

Sheppard denied going into a stranger’s house and told police that has drinking earlier that night and was trying to make his way back to his van on the east campus of the University of Colorado.