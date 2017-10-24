King Soopers, City Market recall salads, coleslaw for possible listeria contamination

DENVER — Deli broccoli salads and coleslaw sold at King Soopers and City Market locations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico have been recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria.

King Soopers was notified on Friday that the manufacturer, Journey Cuisine, has recalled ingredients for possible listeria contamination.

Symptoms of a listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The deli broccoli salads and coleslaw are sold from the service case in the deli department at King Soopers and City Market. The products are no longer on store shelves.

All of the affected items were purchased between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.

Deli Broccoli Almond Salad – 289861-2XXXX

Deli Asian Pasta Salad – 279867-4XXXX

Deli Colorado Coleslaw – 247094-6XXXX

Deli California Broccoli Salad – 237193-5XXXX

Customers who have any of the salad or coleslaw products should throw them away or return them to a store for a refund.

Customers who have questions can contact Kroger at 1-800-576-4377 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MDT Monday to Friday, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MDT on Saturday and Sunday.