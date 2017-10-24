× Inmate busts deputy who is now accused of being drunk at work

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Arapahoe County Jail turned in a deputy who was allegedly drunk at work. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the information Tuesday evening.

Spokeswoman Julie Brooks said the inmate smelled alcohol on Deputy Karl Biemel’s breath and contacted another deputy.

Biemel, 49, faces charges of driving while ability impaired and weapon-prohibited use (drunk with a gun). Both charges are misdemeanors.

Brooks said the deputy did not drive a police vehicle. He was released to a “sober party” at the time of the incident on September 27. He’s assigned to the court services division of the sheriff’s office.

Biemel is now on leave without pay from his job at the jail while the case progresses. His next court appearance is scheduled on November 28.