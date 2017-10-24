Gambling site has Denver as 20-1 long shot in Amazon sweepstakes

SEATTLE — Denver is a long shot to land the new Amazon headquarters, according to an Irish gambling site.

Paddy Power, which mostly takes wagers on sports but ventures into politics and other topics, gives Denver 20-1 odds against winning the competition, putting it in a tie for 15th with Los Angeles.

Atlanta is favored at 2-1 to win the competition, putting it ahead of Austin, Texas (11-4); Philadelphia (7-1); Boston (8-1); and Toronto (10-1).

Denver also trails Rochester, New York (10-1); Miami and Chicago (12-1); Portland, Oregon and Pittsburgh (14-1); Washington and Dallas (16-1); and Salt Lake City and San Jose, California (18-1).

Amazon, which already has headquarters in Seattle, is considering bids from more than 200 cities and regions to be its second home. The winner gets 50,000 jobs and a big boost in economic development.

Colorado submitted eight proposed sites last week to Amazon, though the state’s bid was not publicly released.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. The company says bids have come from 54 states, provinces, districts and territories in North America.

Atlanta made details of its bid public. Mayor Kasim Reed told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that it will be “the most aggressive economic attraction package that the state of Georgia has ever put forward.”