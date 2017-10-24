Are you feeling overwhelmed by the current state of health care? There's a way to step outside the system, still get treated, and develop a personal relationship with your doctor. PeakMed provides family practice medicine using an affordable monthly membership model with unlimited visits. No waiting for appointments and no insurance required. Here to tell us more was Bill J. Garden, Chief Financial Officer at PeakMed. PeakMed has three locations in Denver and Colorado springs. For more information, call 1-844-673-2563, or visit peakmed.com.
Family Practice Medicine at a great price
-
Family Practice Medicine Using An Affordable Monthly Membership
-
Family Practice Medicine Using An Affordable Monthly Membership
-
Netflix approach to health care
-
Take Control of Your Pain with Stem Cell Institute of America
-
Stem Cell Therapy for Pain
-
-
Stem Cell Therapy for Pain
-
Stem Cell Therapy for Pain
-
911 call released of man accused of stabbing wife to death and blaming cough medicine
-
Stem Cell Therapy for Pain
-
Surgery-Free Relief For Your Joint Pain
-
-
Colorado Somali community suffers amid deadly terror attack
-
2017 Denver Kidney Walk
-
Kidney Walk Sunday raises money to support lifesaving programs for patients