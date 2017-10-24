Denver police union president says Chief Robert White should be fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The president of the Denver Police Protective Association said Tuesday that Mayor Michael Hancock should fire Chief Robert White after a survey found more than 90 percent of officers in a union survey said they do not have confidence in the leader of the Denver Police Department.

Union president Nick Rogers said recent incidents have eroded the public's confidence in the police department, including a car accident involving White that "may have involved conduct prohibited by Denver police policies."

He said details of the accident are being withheld from public scrutiny.

The union has made "diligent efforts over the past year to improve the performance and reputation of the police department, and the relationship between the rank-and-file officers and the police administration," Rogers said.

The survey found the relationship between the rank-and-file officers and the administration of the Denver Police Department is "at an all-time low," Rogers said.

The union president said of the 582 officers who participated in the survey, 94 percent said they don't have confidence in White leading the department.

It's the first time the union has issued a no-confidence vote in a Denver police chief.

"The PPA believes the vote reflects a perception by the rank-and-file officers of the Denver Police Department that there exists a lack of transparency within the police administration and a double standard applied to conduct of high-ranking members of the police administraton," Rogers said.

When asked if Mayor Michael Hancock should fire White, Rogers said, "I believe so."

"It says that we were forced to do something we've never undertook before because we believe the citizens deserve a better police department, a better administration," Rogers said. "The citizens deserve better leadership of our department."

White issued a statement saying it's his "responsibility to make the right, and sometimes controversial decisions for the betterment of our department and city."