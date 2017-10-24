Colorado Mills holds job fair for reopening in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Several businesses from Colorado Mills held a job fair on Tuesday as they try to find new employees before the mall reopens next month.

More than 20 companies with over 500 positions available were at the hiring event at Jefferson County Human Services. Several people showed up looking for work and interested in helping businesses in the mall get back going just in time for the holiday shopping season.

"It is a lot easier," Evangeline Rueda from Off Broadway Shoes said about the event. "A lot of the time it is hard to get interviews and everything set up at different locations. This makes it easy."

Colorado Mills was forced to close after damage from a severe May 8 hailstorm caused leaks in the roof and flooded out dozens of retailers inside the mall.

Although some of the mall’s exterior stores reopened earlier this month, most of the 210 stores inside have remain closed.

Jefferson County officials say Colorado Mills plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Colorado Mills will close on Thanksgiving and then open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most other days during the holiday season.