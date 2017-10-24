Brother hilariously photoshops clown from ‘It’ into sister’s engagement photos

Nothing says romance like a creepy, killer clown!

Jesse McLaren, who works at BuzzFeed, got creative when his sister asked him to take her engagement photos. So, in the spirit of Halloween, McLaren photoshopped Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the ‘It’ movie in the background of the photos.

In each photograph, the killer clown can be seen peering from behind in various places such as behind bush as the couple kiss and in the shadows of a bridge.

McLaren wrote, “My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices.”

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

McLaren shared the photos with his 600,000 Twitter followers and they have been re-tweeted on the social media platform more than 50,000 times and gained over 169,000 likes.

It didn’t take her long to notice the hilarious prank. Eventually the bride-to-be did notice Pennywise in the background.

She found him A post shared by McJesse (@larenmcjesse) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

“On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need. On the other… I totally want to use these,” she told McLaren via text message.

Pennywise the clown has become a viral sensation since the 2017 adaption of Stephen King’s 1990 movie “It.” The movie is about an evil clown that causes several kids from the town to go missing.