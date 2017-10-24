4-year-old who got help from Longmont police, returns the favor in generous way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- You may remember 4-year-old Sidney in Longmont. She thought there might be monsters in her new home and she asked officer David Bonday to help her hunt for them in July.

He did. They determined her new home was safe.

Tuesday, she returned the favor in an incredibly generous way.

She went to the Longmont Police Department to donate a portion of the money in her piggy bank to Officer Kyle Zulauf, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

Kyle is a husband and father of three. He's also an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. The Longmont Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 will be hosting several events during the next few months to help raise money to allow the Zulauf family to focus on Kyle's treatment and recovery.

Sidney handed her donation over to her monster-hunting friend, officer David Bonday, who was greeted with a big hug from the little girl. He'll make sure Officer Zulauf gets it.