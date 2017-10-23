Your kids Teeth

The Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus to make your kid's oral health fun Nicole Ortiz, the Associate Director of Education tells us how they make health and wellness a priority. Check it all out at MyChildsMuseum.org or call 303-433-7444.
