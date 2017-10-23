Woman reports being harassed, dragged on ground at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield corn maze

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A woman reported being harassed while at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield’s corn maze on Saturday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The 29-year-old woman, only identified as Audrey, told a deputy that she, her cousin, her cousin’s husband and some friends were at the maze at 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

As they were walking through the maze, an unknown male dressed in all back and wearing a white mask came out and confronted her and her cousin.

The man said some “inappropriate things” to her cousin, though Audrey told the deputy she didn’t know specifically what was said, the sheriff’s office said.

The man tried to get Audrey to “touch him” and “dance with him or kiss him” so she could pass, the sheriff’s office said.

The cousin got around the man, who then made the same demands of Audrey.

As Audrey tried to sidestep around the man, he stepped in front of her again, saying she could not pass without “dancing with him, touching him or kissing him,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man did not request to be touched anywhere in particular, the sheriff’s office said.

With her cousin getting farther away, Audrey “gave in and grabbed the male’s hand to dance with him,” the sheriff’s office said.

As Audrey tried to get around the man, he “whipped her around, threw her to the ground and then drug her about 2 feet by her left arm before letting go of her,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He spun her in a forceful manner while keeping a hold of her left hand, causing her to fall to the ground and then he drug her by her hand,” the sheriff’s office said.

Audrey described the move as being “very forceful.”

After getting off the ground, Audrey’s cousin had returned and confronted the man.

The situation ended without further incident, which was reported to staff at the corn maze.

Staffers told Audrey there were about four other similar situations where individuals were coming to the maze dressed up to harass customers.

Because the incident happened at night, Audrey and the others were not able to describe the mask the man was wearing and they never saw his face.