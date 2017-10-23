Widow of U.S. soldier killed in Niger: ‘They won’t tell me anything’

MIAMI — Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, an American soldier who died in Niger, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she’s still waiting for answers regarding the circumstances of her husband’s death.

“The questions that I have that I need answered is I want to know why it took them 48 hours to find my husband,” she said. “Why couldn’t I see my husband? Every time I asked to see my husband, they wouldn’t let me.”

She said she’s gotten no answers from the government about how or where her husband died, and said they refused to let her view his body.

“They won’t show me a finger, a hand. … I don’t know what’s in that box,” she said.

“They won’t tell me. They won’t tell me anything. I don’t know anything.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and President Donald Trump have traded barbs for nearly a week on the controversy stemming from the president’s condolence call to Johnson, whose husband was killed in the ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson, who is close to Johnson’s family and was in the car during Trump’s call, claimed the president said Johnson “knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.”

The family member who raised Johnson called Wilson’s account of the call “very accurate” and the White House has not refuted that Trump spoke those words.

Johnson told “Good Morning America” that Wilson’s account of the call was “100 percent correct.”

The call from Trump came as Wilson and the Johnson family rode a limo to receive Johnson’s body from Dover Air Force Base.

Over speakerphone in the limo, Johnson recalled, Trump stumbled on her husband’s name and said the only reason he knew her husband’s name was because the report was in front of him.

“It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice,” she said.

When asked if she had anything to say to the president, Johnson was direct.

“No. I don’t have nothing to say to him,” she said.