What it was like the last time the Broncos were shut out in 1992

DENVER -- What could have gone wrong, did go wrong for the Broncos on Sunday as they were shut out for the first time since 1992.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian struggled again turning it over twice throughout the game. Siemian didn't get much help from the offensive line either as he was sacked five times.

Before Sunday's shutout, the Broncos had a 394-game scoring streak, which was the longest active streak in the NFL and the second longest in the history of the league.

The last time the Broncos were shutout was also in Los Angeles as they took on the LA Raiders at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Nov. 22, 1992 and lost 24-0.

That got us thinking, what was the world like the last time the Broncos were shut out?

The number one song was "I Will Always Love You."

The top comedy TV show was "Roseanne."

The top movie that weekend was "Home Alone 2."

The average gas price per gallon was $1.10.

The president was George H. W. Bush.

The top selling kids toy was the Super Soaker.

And, a ticket to that game, in the ninth row of the first level, was $22.

The Broncos were shutout twice in the 1992 season, they were also shut out against the Philadelphia Eagles 30-0.

The team finished with an overall record of 8-8 that season.