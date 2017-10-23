Trevor Siemian to remain starting quarterback for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Trevor Siemian will remain the starting quarterback as the Broncos prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs next week, head coach Vance Joseph said on Monday.

“Absolutely. He’s our quarterback,” Joseph said. “He can’t play well if he’s not being protected.”

“He can play better, absolutely,” Joseph said. “But it’s not a Trevor problem, it’s a unit problem.”

The news comes a day after Siemian and the Broncos offense failed to put up any points against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

It was the Broncos first shut out in 25 years.

Siemian and the Broncos have lost three of their past four games and have only managed to score 10 points in the last two games and have not scored over 20 since week two.

Of course, Siemian is not the only one to blame.

The offensive line did not provide any favors for the quarterback. Siemian was sacked five times in the Chargers game and the Broncos could not run the ball.

“It doesn’t matter who the QB is if he’s not getting protected,” Joseph said. “We have to coach and play better.”

Now, after losing to two teams with losing records, the Broncos go on to face first-place teams in the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on the road before returning home to face the New England Patriots.