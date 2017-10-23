Police searching for ‘Sneaky Cyclist Bandit’ suspected in multiple bank, ATM robberies

A bank robber dubbed the “Sneaky Cyclist Bandit” is now believed to have hit several banks and an ATM across Westminster, Louisville and Lafayette and officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the man.

An ambiguous description of the suspect was provided by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

According to a release issued to the public, the man is described as a white male is between 30 to 50 years old. He is between 6-feet to 6-feet-3 inches tall with a thin to medium build. He is balding and/or has salt and pepper hair.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black mask or scarf, black gloves, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and a blue or green backpack. He may have tattoos on his arm.

During the robberies, the suspect demanded money from bank and ATM employees, obtained the cash and fled the banks on a bicycle. There was no weapon seen and no one was injured.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If you have any information on the bank robbery, you are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

A list of the locations the robber has struck is provided below: