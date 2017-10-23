One injured in Montbello shooting

DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting in the Montbello neighborhood early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. in the 5100 block of Tucson Way, just east of Peoria Street.

The person was taken to University of Colorado Hospital in unknown condition. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The name, age and gender of the person who was shot were not released.

Police did not have any suspect information or said what led to the shooting.