Man sentenced to 192 years in prison for shooting, paralyzing Good Samaritan

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A man who shot and paralyzed a Good Samaritan will spend 192 years in prison, the Arapahoe District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The 52-year-old male victim found a woman bleeding from the face on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora on Jan. 8, 2015.

The victim took the woman to the motel where she was staying and that’s when he learned the injuries were caused by her boyfriend, 35-year-old John Walch.

As the man was helping her, Walch returned and began arguing through the door before breaking the window of the room.

Walch fired a gun several times through the broken window and hit the Good Samaritan in the back, paralyzing him from the chest down, officials said.

Walch and the woman fled the scene afterwards.

“This is a case of such severity that it warrants the most extreme sanctions,” District Judge Jeffrey Holmes said during the sentencing. “Mr. Walch has demonstrated he is a great danger to society.”

“This coward was able to run from the Good Samaritan he shot in the back and paralyzed, but he could not run from science or justice. DNA + NIBIN + numerous prior felonies = 192 years. This is why Colorado has Habitual Criminal laws and why we build prisons,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“I commend the victim — whose life is forever changed by this violent criminal —for having the courage to face his cowardly attacker in court.”

Walch was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference.

He was also convicted of several assault charges.