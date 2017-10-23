JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in New York after bird strike during takeoff

NEW YORK — A JetBlue flight that struck birds during takeoff landed safely after making an emergency landing at a New York City airport on Monday.

JetBlue Flight 877, an Airbus 320, struck the birds after taking off at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, the FAA said.

The plane circled JFK International Airport several times to burn off fuel before making its landing at the airport around 7:29 EDT.

The plane was headed to Las Vegas.

JetBlue officials told WABC that birds struck the left engine and that weather prevented the plane from returning to Logan airport.

There were 144 passengers on the plane, according to WABC.